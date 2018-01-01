Introducing Lens Studio
The World is Your Canvas
Create, publish, and share magical AR experiences.
Everything you need to build and launch immersive Lenses — all in one place.
Anyone can bring their ideas to life on Snapchat
Creatives
Bring your artwork to life all across the world
Developers
Push what's possible with our powerful toolset
Students
Publish your first project with easy-to-use templates
Brands
Tell a story your audience can play with
Introduce Snapchatters to your character, world, or brand!
Gravy Time
Neon Boogie
Detective Wiley
Welcome to NYC
Stratotype
Pizza Delivery
Donut Mind Me
D*Dog
Balloon Dog
Eutow
The Nest
Zen Shapehead
Our Future Us
STEMpowerment
Borderless Robots
ConnecTerra
A View on Culture
Minions
BMW X2
Stranger Things Season 2
Minions are on the loose in Universal Studios and 30 Rockefeller Plaza. NBC Universal and Illumination partnered with Snapchat, to bring the Minions to life in AR.
In partnership with Snapchat, BMW used Lens Studio to create the first augmented trial experience on Snapchat that allows Snapchatters to interact and play with an AR version of the car before considering buying it. Unlock the power of play for your brand today.
Netflix partnered with Snapchat to create one the most immersive and technically complex Lenses ever built in Lens Studio for the release of season 2 of Stranger Things. Find out how your brand can work with Snapchat to build a "first of its kind" experience.
Lens Studio Challenges
Share your Lens: January Jumpstart
Whether you're greeting 2018 with resolutions or revelry, kick January off with the first Lens Studio Challenge: Create a Lens that will bring the New Year's spirit (and motivation!) to anyone who plays with it.
Create and publish your Lens in three easy steps
Import Your Artwork
Design your 3D creation in your favorite software, then import the file right into Lens Studio.
Build Your Experience
Bring your creation to life with movement patterns, animations, and interactive triggers!
Publish & Promote
Preview your Lens on your mobile device, then submit it for publication on Snapchat. If approved, you'll get a unique Snapcode anyone can scan to unlock your Lens. Then, your Lens can be sent directly to friends, and unlocked again!