Lens Studio Challenges

  • Creatives
  • Developers
  • Students
  • Brands

  • Gravy Time

    by Titmouse

    Titmouse is an Emmy Award-winning animation company that's ready to alter your reality. They used Lens Studio to bring Gravy, your new imaginary friend, to life. Gravy can dance, gaze, and groove, no matter where your camera is pointing.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Neon Boogie

    by Brian Garcia

    The man boogieing on your screen is Brian Garcia. He's worked in animation for over ten years, and he created this totally tubular dancing version of himself using Lens Studio.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Detective Wiley

    by Kristel Brinshot

    Kristel is a multimedia artist who creates VR installations. She brought Detective Wiley to life using Lens Studio, and is excited for him to become your new sidekick!

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Welcome to NYC

    by Pinot

    Pinot is a hybrid artist who combines traditional illustration with digital art. He used Lens Studio to recreate the magic of NYC and bring it right to your phone.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Stratotype

    by Isabelle Gagné

    Isabelle is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, and pioneer of mobile art. Working with Lens Studio helps her display her art anywhere — including the palm of your hand.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Pizza Delivery

    by Vernon Manlapaz

    Vernon works in gaming and VFX, and created a delicious Lens that everyone can salivate over and enjoy.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Donut Mind Me

    by Trudi Castle

    Trudi has been a video game concept artist for over a decade, and a coffee lover for longer. She created this donut Lens to merge her sweet art with our reality.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • D*Dog

    by D*Face

    D*Face was one of the six artists that Snapchat teamed up with to create virtual art installations around the city during Miami Art Week. He brought his signature D*Dog to life in AR for anyone with a smartphone to play with and enjoy.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Balloon Dog

    by Jeff Koons

    Jeff Koons partnered with Snap to bring some of his most famous sculptures into the hands of Snapchatters. His brilliantly colored and reflective Balloon Dog reminds us of rituals and celebrations that are as universal as birthday balloons.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Eutow

    by Marpi and Archan Nair

    Marpi is an interactive installation artist. He created this infinity orb to bring digital creations to the physical space... and take another step toward his dream of owning a digital pet.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • The Nest

    by Nedd

    Nedd helps companies create and launch the next generation of services and experiences. They used Lens Studio to bring this terrifying spider family to life!

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Zen Shapehead

    by Master of Shapes

    Master of Shapes is an interactive studio that creates incredible experiences. They know life can get stressful, so they created a Lens you can zen out with.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Our Future Us

    by Zoe Lynch

    Zoe was one of five finalists in the Snap Inc. and Google "Made with Code #MyFutureMe" Challenge. The finalists built Lenses in under four hours, and she loved how Lens Studio was simple enough for her to jump right into creating hers.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • STEMpowerment

    by Aishwarya Rane

    Aishwarya is working with the UN to empower girls in STEM worldwide, and envisions a future of equal representation for all. She found Lens Studio to be versatile, and allowed her to easily manipulate the objects she uploaded.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Borderless Robots

    by Anna Nesbitt

    Anna started a robotics club to teach younger girls about engineering, and hopes to one day bring robotics to third world countries. She's excited to use Lens Studio again to enhance her current Lens and create new ones.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • ConnecTerra

    by Maria Wangamez

    Maria plans to create a global education system by starting a company that combines STEM, art, and advertising. In one word, she described working with Lens Studio as "Fulfilling."

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • A View on Culture

    by Sasha Williams

    Sasha created a social justice video game about Black History, and mentors African American girls so they can shape the future. She loved seeing her vision come to life through the virtual Lens she created with Lens Studio.

    Snap to unlock Lens

  • Minions

    by NBC Universal & Snapchat

    Minions are on the loose in Universal Studios and 30 Rockefeller Plaza. NBC Universal and Illumination partnered with Snapchat, to bring the Minions to life in AR.

  • BMW X2

    by BMW & Snapchat

    In partnership with Snapchat, BMW used Lens Studio to create the first augmented trial experience on Snapchat that allows Snapchatters to interact and play with an AR version of the car before considering buying it. Unlock the power of play for your brand today.

    Learn More

  • Stranger Things Season 2

    by Netflix & Snapchat

    Netflix partnered with Snapchat to create one the most immersive and technically complex Lenses ever built in Lens Studio for the release of season 2 of Stranger Things. Find out how your brand can work with Snapchat to build a "first of its kind" experience.

    Learn More

Lens Studio Challenges

Share your Lens: January Jumpstart

Whether you're greeting 2018 with resolutions or revelry, kick January off with the first Lens Studio Challenge: Create a Lens that will bring the New Year's spirit (and motivation!) to anyone who plays with it.

Create and publish your Lens in three easy steps

  1. Import Your Artwork

    Design your 3D creation in your favorite software, then import the file right into Lens Studio.

  2. Build Your Experience

    Bring your creation to life with movement patterns, animations, and interactive triggers!

  3. Publish & Promote

    Preview your Lens on your mobile device, then submit it for publication on Snapchat. If approved, you'll get a unique Snapcode anyone can scan to unlock your Lens. Then, your Lens can be sent directly to friends, and unlocked again!

